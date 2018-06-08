Skip to content
Suicide
5 suicides linked to college student’s depression counseling, lawsuit alleges
Bill aims to secure funding for Coronado Bridge suicide barrier
Parkland mourns 2 student suicides a year after Stoneman Douglas shooting
Recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate commits suicide
Trump signs measure aimed at preventing veteran suicides
More Suicide Headlines
Suicide rate among active-duty Marines at a 10-year high
Suicide rates on the rise in San Diego County
9-year-old boy killed himself after being bullied at school, Mom says
Disturbing ‘Momo suicide challenge’ targets teens, prompts users to commit self-harm
‘Zombie Boy’ model Rick Genest found dead from apparent suicide
Kanye West: ‘I’ve thought about killing myself all the time’
Local restaurant serves special dish to fundraise for suicide prevention
Local culinary students and masters alike remember Bourdain’s impact
How to get help for someone who might be suicidal
U.S. suicide rates increased more than 25% since 1999, CDC says