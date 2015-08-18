Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Subway
Subway closed more than 1,000 stores in the United States last year
Police: Video shows child finding drugs man allegedly dropped in line at Subway restaurant
Masked man opens fire during Subway robbery
Gunman robs Scripps Ranch Subway
Love triangle feud may have caused woman to ram into Subway
More Subway Headlines
Man uses hunting knife, handgun to rob Midway sandwich shop
Disgruntled woman targets employee by driving into Subway restaurant, police say
Man fractures NYC subway rider’s skull with metal pipe during argument
Man in custody after ‘attempted terrorist attack’ near Times Square
Masked gunman escapes in getaway car after Subway robbery
Police seek gunman who robbed 2 Subway shops
$10K reward offered in Gaslamp robbery, beating
Subway robbed at gunpoint
Former Subway pitchman agrees to prison term for child porn, sex with minor
Ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogle to plead guilty to child porn charges