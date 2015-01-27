Skip to content
Stockton
NorCal boy’s therapy dog found after thief steals family’s car
Newborn found alive in dumpster amid California heatwave
2 in custody after shooting outside market
Authorities search for 5 siblings who ran away from temporary Calif. foster home
Man’s body found behind barbershop
More Stockton Headlines
Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby to safety by its diaper
Video: Child robs gas station at gunpoint, rides away on skateboard
Police standoff with man accused of hitting girlfriend with bat
Clerk pepper sprayed in liquor store robbery
Teen shot in leg in Stockton
Robber runs when clerk says he called cops
Man hit with baseball bat, stabbed after confronting taggers
Man shot in Stockton
Car used in fatal attack found engulfed in flames
Bomb squad investigates possible grenade