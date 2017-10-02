Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Stephen Paddock
Las Vegas shooter had anti-anxiety medicine in system, autopsy says
Police don’t know why Las Vegas gunman fired — or why he stopped
Timeline: Stephen Paddock and the Las Vegas massacre
Las Vegas gunman planned to escape after massacre, sheriff says
Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend ‘sent away’ before his massacre
More Stephen Paddock Headlines
Las Vegas gunman set up cameras at hotel
Las Vegas massacre: More weapons found, but no motive
What happened inside the shooter’s suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel
Las Vegas concertgoers: Gunfire ‘went on and on and on’
Gunman Stephen Paddock was an accountant who played $100-a-hand poker