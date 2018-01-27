Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
State of the Union
Pelosi says no State of the Union until shutdown ends
Local DREAMer returns from State of the Union
Trump incorrectly claims his State of the Union drew the largest numbers in history
Kennedy responds to Trump: ‘We all feel the fault lines of a fractured country’
Trump pledges to ‘make America great again for all Americans’
More State of the Union Headlines
Read excerpts from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address
Rewatch: President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address
Immigration tops the list of issues for Trump’s first State of the Union