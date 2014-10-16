Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Southwestern College
Police search for ‘potentially dangerous’ man at Southwestern College HEC
‘Credible threat’ shuts down Southwestern College
Holocaust survivor gets honorary degree from Southwestern College
Southwestern College dedicates garden in honor of Sgt. Rafael Peralta
Southwestern College issues alert after threat by student
More Southwestern College Headlines
Southwestern College locked down after report of armed teen on campus
Teenager fights off would-be kidnapper at Southwestern College
Residents willing to pay for parking relief near Southwestern College
Southwestern College student recants Ebola story
Students quarantined at Southwestern College because of possible Ebola exposure