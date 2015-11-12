Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Southcrest
1 dead, 1 hurt in midnight park shooting
Video
Police identify victim in Southcrest homicide
Video
Man found dead in Southcrest
Video
Masked thieves rob cellphone store at gunpoint
Man, 25, stabbed when argument turns violent
More Southcrest Headlines
Teen stabbed 3 times in back during fight at local park
Police search for gunman in Southcrest
Teenager suffers non-life threatening injuries in Southcrest stabbing
Machete attack suspect fatally shot by officer
Man shot near bus stop in Southcrest
Girl fights off would-be kidnapper in Southcrest
Man shot near recreation center
Man accused of murdering siblings could face death penalty
Police release photo of man accused of killing siblings
Truck flips onto side after hitting parked cars