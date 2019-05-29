Skip to content
South Bay
SUV slams into South Bay restaurant
3 run off after boat capsizes in South Bay
Evacuations lifted for 490-acre brush fire in Otay Mesa
New surveillance video shows National City business hit by BB gun
Chula Vista man sentenced for dealing fentanyl that led to overdoses
More South Bay Headlines
2 teenagers arrested in connection with Chula Vista armed pharmacy robbery
Sweetwater Union High School District approves budget for upcoming academic year
Miguel’s Cocina closes Eastlake location after 15 years
South Bay little league in danger of losing field to parking lot
Police investigate killing of homeless man in Chula Vista
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Chula Vista Costco
Outage leaves 2,000 in South Bay without power
Imperial Beach residents fed up with theft, vandalism
Chula Vista firefighters battle building fire
Pursuit of bank robbery suspect ends in crash