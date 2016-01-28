Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
sorrento valley
Pedestrian hit in Sorrento Valley intersection
Group caught on video smashing glass door, stealing eyeglasses
Crews battle 2 brush fires within 2 miles of each other
2 men get long prison sentences for home invasion series, sex assault
4 young robbery suspects caught in overnight crime spree
More sorrento valley Headlines
Ticks found along Sorrento Valley trail test positive for ‘rabbit fever’
Man stops breathing, others get sick after eating coworker’s food
Body of second local sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald collision returns home
Man killed in Sorrento Valley crash identified
Blaze guts huge warehouse in Sorrento Valley
T-bone crash leaves pregnant woman unscathed
Power outage leaves thousands in the dark
Police: Sorrento Valley, Rancho Bernardo home robberies possibly related
DUI suspected in deadly head-on crash