Solana Beach
Popular Solana Beach restaurant catches fire
Solana Beach residents worried about building stability after condo fire
Flames tear through Solana Beach condo building
Brush fire burns near San Elijo Lagoon
Solana Beach explores banning single-use plastics
More Solana Beach Headlines
Pizza delivery driver crashes into center divider, flips car
Hub for small businesses offers unique shopping experience
Synchronized indoor rowing classes kick off in San Diego
North County apartment fire forces building to evacuate
Solana Beach dad admits to bribing son’s way into USC
New vintage fashion pop-up boutique opens in Solana Beach
25 pounds of meth found in trunk after pursuit
2 officers injured in high-speed chase from Orange County to Solana Beach
Local organ player, priest react to devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral
Elderly driver crashes truck through playground fence