SoccerCity
Voters reject SoccerCity initiative
Voters support SDSU West, reject SoccerCity in early returns
Fate of SDCCU Stadium to come down to Measures G and E
SoccerCity project manager talks truths and myths of Measure E
Midterm measures will shape county’s future, from stadiums to pot policy
More SoccerCity Headlines
SDSU West beats SoccerCity in new poll
City Council to consider Mission Valley stadium redevelopment proposals
San Diego State official lays out vision for Mission Valley plan
SoccerCity developers ask MLS to delay expansion decision
City Attorney: Qualcomm Stadium memo leaker should resign
City Council votes to push ‘SoccerCity’ to November 2018 election
City council votes against special election
SDSU disputes former city manager interference with SoccerCity deal
Faulconer uses veto power to restore funding for special election
Qualcomm Stadium property, practice facility valued at $110M