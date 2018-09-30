Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Soccer
Equal-pay lawsuit filed by US women’s soccer team set for May trial
NFL great Drew Brees has big goals for local youth soccer
Tijuana Xolos women’s team fielding American players
Senators introduce bill requiring equal pay for men, women’s teams
Megan Rapinoe: ‘We’re crazy, that’s what makes us special’
More Soccer Headlines
Landon Donovan shares details on San Diego’s new pro soccer team
Footballer Neymar denies rape allegations
Sockers to retire Paul Wright’s jersey number Sunday
Mexico thrills crowd in 3-1 win over Chile at SDCCU Stadium
Scottish transfer student kicks into high gear at Del Norte High School
Landon Donovan to join San Diego Sockers arena team
Unified soccer game brings students of all learning levels together
Leicester City Football Club confirms owner’s death in helicopter crash
Local college soccer player leaves Colombia to pursue American soccer dream
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape