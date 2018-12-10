Skip to content
snow
Watch: Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Boy Scout camp
Officials warn mountain roads still dangerous after snowy week
Storm brings Mount Laguna heaviest snowfall in years
Mt. Laguna receives nearly 2 feet of snow in less than 48 hours
Snowy roads snarl evening commute near Alpine
More snow Headlines
San Diego 6th graders see snow for the first time
Up to 2 feet of snow forecast for county mountains
Visitors told to stay out of Julian as snow brings crowds, road danger
NASA image shows Sierra Nevada is off to snowier start than last year
Atmospheric rivers are pulling California out of drought and piling on the snow
Winter storm in Hawaii produced strong winds, high surf, and yes, even snow
Julian prepares for snow
Storm douses county with rain, mountain snow
Rain, wind, mountain snow forecast to start 2019 in San Diego
Snowstorm cancels San Diego flights