Snapchat
Snapchat 'sextortion' ring coordinator to serve 50 years in prison
Man accused in SDSU hate threats released on bail
SDSU student arrested on suspicion of making racist threats on Snapchat
Teens record themselves throwing bottles at cars, post it on Snapchat
Escondido man who killed friend, bragged on Snapchat sentenced
More Snapchat Headlines
Snapchat shares plunge after another redesign
Man convicted in ‘Snapchat slaying’
Snapchat stock loses $800 million after Rihanna responds to offensive ad
Mental tests ordered for Escondido teen accused of slaying friend
Snapchat video shows teen shooting flames at dog
Vigil held for Escondido man allegedly murdered by friend
Escondido teen killed friend based on ‘ride or die’ motto, prosecutor says
Snapchats no longer have to disappear after 10 seconds
Escondido man accused of mentioning slaying on Snapchat pleads not guilty