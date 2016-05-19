Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
short term vacation rentals
Couple says Airbnb host tossed their belongings during Woolsey Fire evacuation
City Council approves new short-term rental regulation
City Council amends mayor’s short-term rental plan
Council members push for short-term vacation rental regulations
Faulconer’s short-term rental proposal includes ‘good neighbor’ policy
More short term vacation rentals Headlines
City council again fails to agree on vacation rentals legislation
Group protests short-term vacation rentals in Ocean Beach
City council cancels special hearing on short-term rental proposals
Couple discovers hidden camera in bedroom of Airbnb
Councilwoman to hold town hall on short-term rentals
Ocean Beach residents sound off over short-term vacation rentals
Over 300 people debate vacation rental restrictions at council hearing
Airbnb guests spent $71M eating at San Diego restaurants
Some PB residents say short-term rentals ruining quality of life