Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sherman Heights
Man faces felony hit-and-run charge in deadly pedestrian crash
Video
SUV fatally hits, drags pedestrian before driving away
Video
New program monitors air pollution in local neighborhoods
Man seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run crash
Gas line brakes after hit-and-run crash
More Sherman Heights Headlines
Family of 5 displaced by Sherman Heights house fire
City council to vote on Sherman Heights homeless storage facility
Storage facility for the homeless stokes neighborhood opposition
Local artist shares his story after being diagnosed with hepatitis A
Homeless woman stabbed inside tent
Driver mistakes gas pedal for brake, crashes into home
Police search for 2 men suspected in stabbing