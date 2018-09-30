Skip to content
shark
Aggressive shark warning issued in Cardiff after sea lion attacked
Shark advisory issued at Carlsbad beach
Shark warning expanded north after 3rd sighting
Shark spotted off Del Mar coast for 3rd day in a row
Great white shark washes up on Carlsbad beach
More shark Headlines
Coronado lifeguards monitoring coast after shark sightings
Great white shark makes appearance near Jersey Shore
2 people bitten by sharks in the last 2 weeks lived to tell their story
Shark advisory issued after reported sighting near Black’s Beach
Shark attack kills California man swimming off Maui, authorities say
Student who jumped into shark tank at South Bay aquarium apologizes
Surfer rescued after apparent shark attack in Australia’s Byron Bay
Legendary great white shark filmed swimming with divers off Hawaii
Teen surfer survives shark attack off Central Coast
‘He didn’t want to give up’: Teen attacked by shark in North County