Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
sexual harassment
Spring Valley landlord accused of sexually harassing tenants
Officer fired for sexually inappropriate comments directed at intern
Watch: Biden says ‘social norms are changing,’ that he will respect personal space
Google employees are walking out over sexual harassment scandals
Les Moonves out at CBS after harassment allegations, corporate battle
More sexual harassment Headlines
Police search for man suspected of harassing, kissing teens at local hospital
SoCal farm, contractor to pay $300K for sexual harassment suit
Local restaurant owner accused of sexually harassing employees
Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior, harassment
Jeffrey Tambor will return to ‘Arrested Development’ despite harassment allegations
Former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw faces sexual harassment allegations
Shaun White dismisses question about past harassment allegations
Assemblywoman, #MeToo activist takes leave amid sexual misconduct probe
Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of Wynn Resorts
Al Franken marks final day in Senate in wake of groping allegations