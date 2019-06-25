Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sexual assault
Man pleads not guilty in sexual assault of woman at assisted living facility
Video
Reports of sexual assault on the rise at military service academies, Pentagon says
Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting DUI arrestee
Video
Balboa Park street performer sentenced to 7 years for sexually assaulting teens
Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman in nursing home
More Sexual assault Headlines
Street performer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minors
Police: Pennsylvania groom charged with sexually assaulting wife’s bridesmaid before wedding
Man convicted of sexually abusing children his girlfriend babysat
City College lab tech on paid leave after alleged sex with students
Nursing home worker accused of sexually assaulting at least 4 patients
Woman raped by Stanford swimmer speaks out
Former special needs teacher admits sexually assaulting student
Suit alleges sexual assault at Massage Envy in Encinitas
Social media personality Ray Diaz arrested in San Diego on suspicion of sexual assault
‘She’s not my type,’ says Trump of assault accuser