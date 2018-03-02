Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sewage Spill
More than 100M gallons of sewage spill from Mexico into Tijuana River
New program monitors air pollution in local neighborhoods
Sewage, pesticides and runoff: Toxic sludge is daily reality for border agents
Sewage spill closes stretch of La Jolla beach
High tide brings contaminated water to South Bay doorsteps
More Sewage Spill Headlines
Surfer cited for ignoring beach closures after sewage spill
Millions of gallons of sewage flow across border
4,200-gallon sewage spill closes beach in Del Mar
Waves of garbage wash up in Dominican Republic
Imperial Beach makes small gains against major sewage problem
More than 95% of world’s population breathing unhealthy air, says new report
Beach closures prompted by sewage flows lifted
Sewage contamination closes beaches from IB to Coronado
Border Patrol agent speaks out after contracting flesh-eating bacteria in Coronado
Port, South Bay officials sue feds over Tijuana sewage spill