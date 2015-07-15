Skip to content
Serra Mesa
Fire causes brief I-805 off-ramp closure
Fire at Walmart prompts evacuation
Warm up with these homemade cinnamon rolls
Arrest made in string of armed robberies
Local elementary school finds increased lead in drinking water
$1,000 reward offered in search for armed robbery suspect
Residents evacuate as fire tears through apartment building
Gunman robs Serra Mesa Walmart
SWAT team, DEA raid local business park
Polling place evacuated due to bomb scare
SUV driver carjacked at knifepoint
Gas leak prompts evacuation of nursing facility
Neighbors evacuated during SWAT standoff with wanted man
Shoplifting suspect fires gun during fight with 7-Eleven employees
Woman killed when SUV slams into light pole