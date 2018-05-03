Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Serena Williams
Halep powers past Serena to win Wimbledon final
Serena Williams fined $10K for damaging Wimbledon court
French Open 2019: Serena Williams rallies to avert upset
Serena Williams loses at Australian Open, so no Osaka rematch
Serena Williams is fined $17,000 for violations during her US Open loss
More Serena Williams Headlines
Osaka defeats Williams to become 1st Japanese Grand Slam singles champ
Serena Williams’ husband posts video of her long post-baby journey back to the US Open
Kerber beats record-chasing Williams to win first Wimbledon title
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open before facing Maria Sharapova
Serena Williams reveals ‘whole new kind of fear’ during daughter’s birth