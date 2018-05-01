Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sen. John McCain
‘I wasn’t a fan’: Trump riffs on McCain funeral, says he didn’t get a ‘thank you’
Arizona governor names former Sen. Jon Kyl as McCain’s replacement
McCain honored with words aimed at Trump
WATCH: Sen. John McCain honored at Washington National Cathedral
Washington honors McCain as his body lies in state at the US Capitol
More Sen. John McCain Headlines
‘I always thought of John as a brother’: Joe Biden delivers eulogy at McCain’s memorial service
Church service held in Arizona for Senator John McCain
John McCain remembered in Vietnam as a friend, not an enemy
NATO considering naming its HQ building in honor of McCain
Read: Sen. John McCain’s farewell statement
White House drafted a statement on John McCain, but never released it
McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says
White House aide joked of ‘dying’ John McCain
Senator John McCain in book excerpt: ‘I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here’
Senator John McCain: ‘This is my last term’