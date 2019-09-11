Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
SDG&E
Shoppers told to shelter in place during Otay Ranch gas leak
City sues SDG&E for allegedly delaying water-recycling project
Gas break prompts road closures in Chula Vista
Power restored after hours-long outage near Clairemont
Power restored after unplanned outages leave nearly 3,000 without power
More SDG&E Headlines
Hundreds lose power in East County
Weather causes power outages in Chula Vista
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole
Ramona residents face 12 hours of Red Flag, high wind warnings
Precautionary power outages continue Saturday
Residents turn to resource centers on second day of power outages
Unplanned outage cuts power to hundreds
Carlsbad to buy, sell energy in direct competition with SDG&E
20 miles of power lines moved underground in last year
Hundreds lose power in North County