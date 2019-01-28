Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Scripps Ranch
Woman suffers life-threatening head injury after rollover crash
Try this new superfood cafe in 2020
Video
Family business preps homemade pies in time for Thanksgiving
Man dies of apparent drug overdose in Scripps Ranch home
Bobcat spotted near Scripps Ranch home
More Scripps Ranch Headlines
Cops catch intruders playing drums in local school band room
Scripps Ranch twins earn unique sports honor
Teen convicted of killing dad at Scripps Ranch condo sent to juvenile prison
Woman sentenced for pot DUI crash that killed Porsche driver
Teen found guilty of murdering his father in Scripps Ranch
Teen charged with killing father in Scripps Ranch testifies
Local high school takes new approach to combat teen vaping epidemic
Man escapes after 4th local credit union robbery in past month
SUV erupts in flames in high school parking lot
Father who died while hiking remembered as ‘the ultimate family man’