Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Scripps Ranch High School
Falcons football team at Scripps Ranch High boasts 3.71 team GPA
Scripps Ranch twins earn unique sports honor
San Diego Unified prepares for later start times at high schools
Local high school takes new approach to combat teen vaping epidemic
SUV erupts in flames in high school parking lot
More Scripps Ranch High School Headlines
Father who died while hiking remembered as ‘the ultimate family man’
Threat to Scripps Ranch High School triggers lockdown
Police boost patrols at Scripps Ranch High after potential threat
Scripps Ranch student made threat to high school, principal says
Car hits hydrant, sending water skyward near Scripps Ranch High
Scripps Ranch High students begin retaking AP exams
Scripps Ranch High students must retake AP exams, judge rules
School board to take legal action against invalidation of AP test scores
Scripps Ranch High parents demand answers over AP test snafu