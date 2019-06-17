Skip to content
Scooters
Lime scooters hit milestone while fighting to stay in San Diego
Uber officially pulls scooters, bikes from San Diego
Tourists fined for riding e-scooters on highway blame GPS
City starts process to revoke Lime’s permit
Police crack down on scooter riders, cyclists in beach communities
San Diego City Council president calls for moratorium on scooters
Crews installing new scooter corrals in beach communities
City impounds 2,500 scooters during Comic-Con weekend
Faulconer tweets about frustration over scooters
New scooter company looking to roll into San Diego as city threatens to revoke permits
Police cracking down on scooter riders amid new regulations
Dockless scooters, bikes pulled from bay
Riders react to first day of new regulations for dockless scooters, bikes
Grand Jury report responds to concerns about electric scooters
Dozens of electric scooters, bikes found defaced or damaged in Ocean Beach