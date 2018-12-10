Skip to content
scooter crash
Electric scooter-related injuries jumped 222% between 2014 and 2018, study finds
Video
Man suffers brain bleed in scooter crash
Scooter rider hit by car in Balboa Park
Man killed in scooter crash was tourist from Arizona
Woman breaks leg after looking at GPS, crashing scooter
Driver runs red light, hits teen on scooter in La Jolla
2 weekend scooter crashes in Mission Beach badly injure riders
Tourist dies from scooter crash injuries
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting tree on scooter
Man riding scooter on Mission Beach Boardwalk suffers fractured skull, brain bleed
Teen riding scooter suffers broken leg in crash with SUV
Mission Beach man fed up with unsafe scooter-riding catches crashes on camera
Family of man killed in scooter crash speaks out
Scooter rider badly injured after running red light, hitting car
Scooter-rider who crashed into building may not survive, police say