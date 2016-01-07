Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Schools
Local elementary school finds increased lead in drinking water
Former South Bay PTA mom charged with stealing school funds
Local elementary school finds lead in water
City schools lose $750K grant because of missing signature
San Diego teachers to receive a raise under tentative agreement
More Schools Headlines
If you’re planning to take part in the national school walkout, read this
Cal State San Marcos ranked safest campus in the state
West Virginia Senate accidentally approves raise for striking teachers
Dad walks son to his first day of kindergarten – and his first day of college
Superintendent changes course on special needs portable classrooms
Chula Vista police to help provide new shoes for students
National City charter school could be forced to shut down
Local educators vow to protect immigrant students from Trump order
Escondido trustee faces 13 felony charges
2 East County school districts to remain closed Friday