school threats
Denver schools close amid threat by woman ‘infatuated’ with Columbine shooting
Threat to Bonita Vista High School wasn’t credible, police say
Man suspected of threatening South Bay parish was a regular attendee
Email threatens violence at Rancho Bernardo High
Student arrested after hoax threat at San Marcos High School
Sheriff’s deputies investigating two unproven school threats
‘Credible threat’ shuts down Southwestern College
Ex-Torrey Pines High student sentenced for online threats
Police investigate threat to Point Loma High
Police arrest man suspected of threatening Torrey Pines High
‘Keep your students home’: Classes at Torrey Pines High canceled due to threat
Deputies investigate threat to East County middle school
There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year
New school threat protocol to be introduced at safety summit
San Diego students walk out of school in protest of gun violence