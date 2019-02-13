Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Santee
House fire quickly extinguished
Major gas leak causes evacuations, road closures
Santee parks go smoke-free
Helicopter rescues hiking couple suffering from heat exhaustion
Santee reluctant to fully ban smoking at city parks
More Santee Headlines
Santee holds first workshop on new Fanita Ranch development plans
Driver arrested after returning to scene of pedestrian crash
Sketch released of white-haired man who tried to lure 9-year-old into car
Escaped inmate taken into custody
Inmate scales wall, escapes East County women’s jail
Police: White-haired man in Corvette tries to lure girl into car
Man missing from Santee nursing facility found
Man, 63, missing from Santee nursing facility
Armed man taken into custody in Santee after residents told to shelter in place
Rain causes flooding in Spring Valley