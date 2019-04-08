Skip to content
San Ysidro
Moving truck’s false wall hides 6 people trying to cross border illegally
Brush fire burns off freeway in San Ysidro
Parents protest bus route cuts at South Bay school
Carjackers on the loose in San Ysidro
San Ysidro parents protest bus route cuts
More San Ysidro Headlines
Protesters demand closure of immigrant detention facilities
MTS holds forum to help draft possible 2020 ballot measure
Outage leaves 2,000 in South Bay without power
CBP officer involved in shooting at San Ysidro Port of Entry
Homeowner shoots at man trying to break into weapon storage
Southbound I-5 to close overnight near San Ysidro border crossing
Car connected to missing LA teen found in San Diego
Proposal to build so-called ‘sewage pond’ angers some San Ysidro residents
New southbound pedestrian plaza opens at San Ysidro Port of Entry
Officer involved in deadly shooting in San Ysidro identified