Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
San Ysidro Port of Entry
Moving truck’s false wall hides 6 people trying to cross border illegally
Church calls on ICE to release asylum-seeking father with family in San Diego
CBP officer involved in shooting at San Ysidro Port of Entry
Mexican police warn US-bound travelers of extortion in border crossing lines
Hundreds of TSA agents headed to border
More San Ysidro Port of Entry Headlines
Pickup driven by US citizen hits vendors, other cars trying to rush border in Tijuana
Southbound I-5 to close overnight near San Ysidro border crossing
Man arrested in armed carjacking of shopper at Fashion Valley
New southbound pedestrian plaza opens at San Ysidro Port of Entry
Authorities ID man found dead in Tijuana River
Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested after sneaking across border: CBP
House leader says ‘no justification’ for emergency declaration during border visit
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tours San Ysidro Port of Entry
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to visit San Ysidro Port of Entry
Border officials hold ‘large-scale’ drill in San Ysidro