San Marcos
Walmart evacuated due to gas leak
CSUSM cancels classes after brush fire knocks out power
Wildfire preparations a ‘new normal’ at CSU San Marcos
Giant oak tree gets new home in North County
Man hits patrol car, runs red light and rolls vehicle while evading police
More San Marcos Headlines
Domestic violence suspect arrested after 16-hour standoff
San Marcos scientists join NASA research team
DUI suspect rescued from truck dangling off parking structure
Deaths in San Marcos home ruled murder-suicide
Man, woman found dead in San Marcos home
1 killed, 3 injured as pickup tumbles down North County mountain
Blaze causes $250K in damage to North County home
DUI suspect hides in bushes after crashing truck
Driver dies after slamming into stopped semi-truck on SR-78
Man gets prison for stealing charities’ identities in tax fraud scheme