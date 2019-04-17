Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
San Diego Zoo
Local scientists fight to save northern white rhinos from extinction
Former biologist admits to embezzling more than $230K from San Diego Zoo
San Diego Zoo’s baby hippo gets her name
'Playboy' tortoise believed to have single-handedly saved his entire species
Attendance at Zoo, Safari Park to support Australia relief efforts on Sunday
More San Diego Zoo Headlines
Researchers with San Diego Zoo Global rescue koalas from Australia fires
Video
New ‘Aurora’ light show debuts at San Diego Zoo
San Diego Zoo TV series to premiere on Animal Planet
Southern white rhino conceived artificially is born at Safari Park
San Diego Zoo transfers 2 elephants to support conservation efforts
Nighttime Zoo keeps the party going with live entertainment
San Diego Zoo’s 15-year-old lion, M’bari, dies
Pair of endangered penguins hatched at San Diego Zoo
Monday marks last day to see giant pandas at San Diego Zoo
Zoo extends panda farewell celebration 2 more days