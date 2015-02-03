Skip to content
San Diego Water
EPA: San Diego eligible for water purification plant loan
New program to help customers with water bills
Crews to replace pipes after complaints of brown, smelly water
Ruptured pipe causes sinkhole in East County road
Broken main shoots water in air near Valhalla High School
Geyser shoots from broken hydrant in Solana Beach
Scripps Ranch woman uses greywater to create firebreak
Hit-and-run driver shears off hydrant in Barrio Logan
City Council mulls stricter water restrictions
Ruptured pipe creates sinkhole in Bay Terraces
Liberty Station busted for wasting water
Local water use drops for 2nd straight month
Mount Laguna water safe to drink again
Local water use increases as drought worsens
Water main breaks near San Diego Zoo