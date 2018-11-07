Skip to content
San Diego Unified School District
San Diego Unified sues Juul for marketing e-cigarettes to children
Video
Principal, 3 vice principals dismissed from Lincoln High School
San Diego school board votes to support bill that would pause charter school growth
San Diego Unified prepares for later start times at high schools
District to give students more sleep by starting school late
More San Diego Unified School District Headlines
Kevin Beiser returns to SDUSD board
San Diego school board unanimously votes to call for Beiser’s resignation
San Diego County Democratic Party calls for Beiser’s resignation
Beiser’s accuser says there are more victims
Democratic groups condemn Beiser’s alleged conduct described in lawsuit
San Diego Unified trustee sued for sexual assault, harassment
Survivor speaks out 40 years after San Diego’s Cleveland Elementary shooting
San Diego Unified victim of massive data breach
Dozen students injured after car rear-ends into school bus
SDUSD on track for voter approval of $3.5B bond measure