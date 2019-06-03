Skip to content
San Diego Padres
Padres distribute free bikes to 141 kids
Video
Padres unveil uniforms for 2020 season
Video
Padres to unveil 2020 uniforms in November
San Diego Padres fire manager Andy Green
Video
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. likely out for remainder of season with injury
Video
More San Diego Padres Headlines
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hosts Baseball ProCamp
Video
Padres to conduct U.S. Marine Corps Appreciation Day
92-year-old Padres fan relives baseball memories
Padres ‘hand man’ becoming ball park sensation
Video shows Padres, Dodgers play through earthquake
Shark attack survivor throws first pitch at Padres game
John Cena pays out $1 bet to Padres’ Logan Allen
Fans upset over bee extermination at Petco Park
Padres select shortstop CJ Abrams with sixth overall pick
Padres game halts for ‘bee delay’