Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
San Diego Humane Society
San Diego Humane Society receives $250K grant from Petco Foundation
County sees increase in beached seabirds after last storm
Humane Society launches pet food drive
Humane Society opens animal behavior center
Cat gives birth to ‘incredibly uncommon’ litter of 11 kittens
More San Diego Humane Society Headlines
Over half of stray pets taken in after 4th fireworks still not reclaimed
Humane Society welcomes more than 150 runaway pets after Fourth of July fireworks
Humane Society takes in dozens of stray pets after fireworks
Todd Gloria covering pet adoption fees for 100 animals this weekend
Residents reminded to keep pets indoors during fireworks
More than 100 citations issued to 3 local pet stores
Pets get microchipped for free through May 31 at the Humane Society
Vet invents new procedure to save injured tortoise
Humane Society to put more than 100 pigeons, doves up for adoption
San Diego Humane Society looking for kitten fosters