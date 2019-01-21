Skip to content
San Diego Gulls
San Diego Gulls fall 3-2 to San Jose Barracuda
Gulls lose to Stockton Heat in home opener
Former NHL coach Kevin Dineen to coach San Diego Gulls
San Diego Gulls’ Dallas Eakins named new coach of Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Wolves end San Diego Gulls’ season with 3-1 win
More San Diego Gulls Headlines
Gulls lose in overtime, series tied
Gulls take on Wolves in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals
Gulls to open Western Conference finals Friday with road game
Gulls beat Condors to take 2-0 playoff series lead
Gulls clinch playoff spot despite overtime loss to Tucson
San Diego Gulls have two games left to clinch playoff berth
Chef Billy ‘Butter’ Joyce fuels pro-athletes in San Diego
Gulls’ Sam Carrick soaking in SoCal lifestyle by learning to surf
Gulls return home to stop Roadrunners in 5-2 win
SD Gulls beat Ontario Reign 4-1