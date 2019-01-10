Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
San Diego Gas & Electric
SDG&E proposes elimination of season pricing changes
Board supervisors considering plan that would allow county to buy, sell energy
Outage leaves 2,500 without power near La Jolla
SDG&E to credit electric vehicle drivers
Gas leak triggers home evacuations in Chula Vista
More San Diego Gas & Electric Headlines
Nearly 3,000 without power in La Mesa area
1 injured when vehicle fire spreads to brush in Ramona
Outage leaves 1,700 without power
SDG&E offers bill credit to residents who drive an electric vehicle
SDG&E is changing the way you pay your electric bill
Vehicle hits pole, leaving hundreds without power in Bonsall
Outage leaves more than 3,000 without power in North County
Car backs into gas line, causing gas leak in Mission Valley
Outage leaves thousands without power in Chula Vista
Gas leak near San Diego State prompts evacuation