San Diego District Attorney's Office
Deputies used ‘unreasonable and unnecessary’ force in Vista arrest, prosecutor says
Cop who fatally shot machete assault suspect won’t be charged
DA announces funding for mental health police training
DA releases bodycam, says officers not liable for young woman’s death
DA: Law enforcement acted responsibly in 12 shootings, in-custody deaths
More San Diego District Attorney's Office Headlines
3 die from fentanyl-laced cocaine in beach areas
DA releases bodycam footage from police shootings, deems them justified
Summer Stephan wins District Attorney’s race
Chelsea King’s parents endorse Summer Stephan in District Attorney’s race
Two candidates battle in San Diego County district attorney race
DA rules four fatal deputy shootings justified
Items stolen during series of burglaries go unclaimed
Bullet meant for charging dog wounds DA investigator
Feds will sit in on meetings about local cop shootings
Man accused of posing as contractor, ripping off homeowners