San Diego County Sheriff's Department
US attorney praises sheriff’s dept. for cooperating with ICE subpoenas
Video
Sheriff’s Department says it must comply with ICE subpoenas
Video
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 17-year-old in Vista
Getaway car found abandoned after jewelry store robbery
Domestic violence suspect arrested after 16-hour standoff
More San Diego County Sheriff's Department Headlines
Counterfeit pills suspected of causing several deaths in recent days
Man wounded in shooting at Pala Indian Reservation
Explore San Diego: Stone Store’s story
Man, 15-year-old boy accused of assault in East County
1 dies after being pinned underneath vehicle at campground
Deputies raid North County pot dispensary
Imperial Beach residents fed up with theft, vandalism
Man, woman found dead in San Marcos home
Man arrested on suspicion of pointing laser at planes, SDPD helicopter
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends with arrest