San Diego County Fair
San Diego County Fair announces 2020 concert series
Video
Superheroes announced as 2020 San Diego County Fair theme
No clear source of deadly E. coli outbreak, test results show
Families take steps toward lawsuit after E. coli outbreak at San Diego County Fair
More than 700 personal items lost at San Diego County Fair
2 more probable E. coli cases linked to San Diego County Fair
5th E. coli case linked to San Diego County Fair
More E. coli infections expected from county fair exposure
3 children recovering, 1 dead after contracting E. coli at San Diego County Fair
Officials: San Diego County Fair is safe after boy dies from E. coli infection
Boy, 2, dies after E. coli infection linked to animals at San Diego County Fair
Thousands turn out for opening day at San Diego County Fair
New rides, food and more: Your guide to San Diego County Fair