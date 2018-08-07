Skip to content
San Diego County Board of Supervisors
Supervisors OK more open space near popular hiking spot
Supervisors OK more money for social workers, probation officers
Supervisors approve Otay Ranch housing development
Supervisors vote to formally oppose lethal force bill
Board of Supes to consider increasing county’s electric vehicle usage
County supervisors move forward with mental health proposals
County supervisors OK June night meeting on budget
Group calls on county to help asylum seekers
County approves Dulzura-area shooting restrictions
San Marcos mayor wins District 5 Supervisor’s race
Fletcher claims victory in District 4 Supervisors race
Democrats look to take at least one seat on county Board of Supervisors
County approves $18 million in homeless funding
Bonita residents fight to get ‘quiet’ street back
Supervisors authorize $25 million for affordable housing projects