San Diego County Animal Services
County urges residents to microchip pets
County finishing transfer of animal services to Humane Society
City approves contract with Humane Society for animal services
County votes to lay off 38 full-time animal services employees
County animal shelters net 33,000 pounds of donated food
Search underway for dogs that attacked 75-year-old man
2 whimpering dogs found in underground pipe days after getting stuck
County considers outsourcing animal services
Coyotes kill several pets in Chula Vista
Two dogs attack woman, Maltese on Fiesta Island
Dog that vanished from New Mexico 3 years ago found safe in Otay Mesa