San Diego Chargers
Ex-Charger denies wrongful death claims by former Playboy employee’s family
Chargers’ loss is your gain: San Diego taco shops offer free burritos, tacos
Chargers owner Alex Spanos dies at 95
Widow of former SDSU linebacker explains lawsuit against NCAA
Widow of former SDSU, Chargers linebacker files wrongful death lawsuit against NCAA
More San Diego Chargers Headlines
Best seats at LA’s new football stadium to come with $100,000 license fee
Longtime NFL referee Ed Hochuli retiring
What’s going on with the NFL in Los Angeles?
Tilted Kilt blames Chargers move for closure
Faulconer calls for hotel tax increase
Chargers: Coaching candidates must consider 2 locations
Over 800 pints of blood collected at Chargers event
Chargers entertain donors at 38th annual blood drive
LT, O’Neal and Bennett among Chargers Hall of Famers
Report: Arrests at Chargers games outrank all other NFL stadiums