Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
San Diego Bay
San Diego Bay channel to be dredged for first time since 1976
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returns for final sail of 2019
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights kicks off
San Diego Harbor police getting ready for Big Bay Boom crowds
Daredevils to compete in skydiving championships
More San Diego Bay Headlines
Uber driver escapes sinking car in San Diego Bay
What to expect at Chula Vista HarborFest
Investigators testify against men accused of killing South Bay music producer
Woman busted for breaking into boat in San Diego Bay
City Council to consider North Embarcadero development agreement
‘Gator’ festival brings bayou to San Diego Bay
Body found floating in San Diego Bay
Thief caught after ramming 80-foot yacht into another boat, police say
Re-watch Holiday Bowl Parade in San Diego
Parade of boats light up San Diego Bay