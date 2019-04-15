Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
San Diego Animals
Dog rescued after collapsing in heat on hike to Three Sisters Falls
Cats understand their names, they’re probably just ignoring you, study finds
Cat gives birth to ‘incredibly uncommon’ litter of 11 kittens
Pet owners warned of increase in coyote attacks
Abandoned puppy almost ready for adoption after rare heart surgery
More San Diego Animals Headlines
‘Who wants to come bail him out?’: Escondido police release cat’s mugshots
San Diego Zoo’s 15-year-old lion, M’bari, dies
National City moves to ban retail pet sales
Kittens stow away in steel column from NorCal to San Diego
Dog ‘bounty hunter’ spends free time tracking lost dogs for pet owners
Officers rescue goat abandoned near rush-hour traffic
San Diego sailor reunites with cat he bonded with during deployment
Dog trapped under boulders adopted by rescuer’s parents
Dog rescued from boulders up for adoption
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 13 ducklings from South Bay storm drain