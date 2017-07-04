Skip to content
San Diego Airports
East Coast snowstorm causes San Diego travel headaches
San Diego to get a nonstop roundtrip to Paris — for one day
Avoid these airports, flight times when booking Thanksgiving trips
San Diego veterans take Honor Flight to Washington
Airport contributes $12 billion to region annually, study shows
More San Diego Airports Headlines
Frontier adds more nonstop destinations from San Diego
San Diego ranks second in ‘best airports for transit’ study
Smoking microwave prompts evacuations at San Diego Airport
More than 1,000 flights canceled as snowstorm slams Midwest
Passenger comment prompts evacuation at Lindbergh Field
Security breach at Lindbergh Field delays flight
US Customs computers outage causes delays for airport travelers
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport restores power after crippling outage
Takeoff aborted after smoke seen coming from Spirit Airlines jet
Traffic advisories issued in Chula Vista & San Diego ahead of fireworks